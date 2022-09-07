A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 78 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,758,734 and 49, calls, for a total amount of $3,820,891.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $200.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $532.2K 1.8K 73 AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $319.5K 1.8K 125 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $277.1K 1.8K 559 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $155.00 $167.5K 12.6K 1.6K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $75.00 $163.0K 1.8K 22

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 31,668,433, the price of AAPL is up 0.05% at $154.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $201

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

