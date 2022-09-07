A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on MicroStrategy.

Looking at options history for MicroStrategy MSTR we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 69% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $245,842 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,078,371.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $182.5 to $350.0 for MicroStrategy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale trades within a strike price range from $182.5 to $350.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $240.00 $300.0K 1 100 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $250.1K 225 172 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $230.00 $197.4K 129 6 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $260.00 $127.0K 229 100 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $200.00 $80.0K 20 52

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $240.00 $300.0K 1 100 MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $250.00 $250.1K 225 172 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $230.00 $197.4K 129 6 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $260.00 $127.0K 229 100 MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $200.00 $80.0K 20 52

Where Is MicroStrategy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 77,161, the price of MSTR is up 4.65% at $213.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for MicroStrategy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.