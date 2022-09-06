A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Applied Materials.

Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $150,935 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $470,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $110.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Applied Materials's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Applied Materials's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $90.00 $140.0K 876 319 AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/21/23 $90.00 $62.7K 1 75 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $100.00 $48.0K 937 30 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $43.4K 1.3K 109 AMAT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $55.00 $42.1K 0 11

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,694,198, the price of AMAT is down -0.93% at $90.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $109.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $184.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Applied Materials, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.