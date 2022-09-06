Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with REGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $959,614, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $26,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $440.0 to $645.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 47.86 with a total volume of 680.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $440.0 to $645.0 over the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $580.00 $125.1K 11 0 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $580.00 $97.7K 23 154 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $580.00 $91.4K 23 71 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $590.00 $88.2K 35 10 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $590.00 $86.9K 35 20

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 423,503, the price of REGN is down -0.73% at $576.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.