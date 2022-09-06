A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $845,064 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $105,714.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $175.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Etsy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Etsy's whale trades within a strike price range from $75.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $249.7K 586 164 ETSY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $75.00 $211.3K 23 3.6K ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $136.2K 157 19 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $107.00 $67.3K 93 202 ETSY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $110.00 $58.1K 586 36

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,016,027, the price of ETSY is down -0.96% at $104.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $100

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

