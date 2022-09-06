A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms META we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $609,765 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $91,355.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $700.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $700.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $160.00 $122.2K 3.4K 2.6K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $160.00 $88.8K 3.4K 3.9K META PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/09/22 $160.00 $82.1K 3.4K 3.5K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $160.00 $78.7K 3.4K 1.4K META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $160.00 $70.7K 3.4K 872

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,917,404, the price of META is up 0.58% at $161.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $225.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.