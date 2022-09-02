A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Kohl's.

Looking at options history for Kohl's KSS we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $472,650 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $389,397.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $32.0 for Kohl's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Kohl's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Kohl's's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $32.00 $322.5K 3 750 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $31.00 $125.0K 997 7.0K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $28.00 $121.0K 2.5K 1.0K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $29.50 $53.1K 347 1.4K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $29.50 $49.5K 167 794

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $32.00 $322.5K 3 750 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $31.00 $125.0K 997 7.0K KSS PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $28.00 $121.0K 2.5K 1.0K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $29.50 $53.1K 347 1.4K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $29.50 $49.5K 167 794

Where Is Kohl's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,336,353, the price of KSS is up 5.6% at $29.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Kohl's:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $36.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Kohl's, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Cowen & Co. downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $35

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Kohl's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.