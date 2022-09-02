Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on DraftKings DKNG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for DraftKings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 7% bullish and 92%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $532,842, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $121,424.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $29.5 for DraftKings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DraftKings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DraftKings's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $29.5 in the last 30 days.

DraftKings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $22.00 $127.6K 11.0K 600 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $121.4K 2.2K 3.3K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $85.9K 8.7K 800 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $22.00 $38.2K 11.0K 600 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $29.50 $34.1K 0 0

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $22.00 $127.6K 11.0K 600 DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $121.4K 2.2K 3.3K DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $15.00 $85.9K 8.7K 800 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $22.00 $38.2K 11.0K 600 DKNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/09/22 $29.50 $34.1K 0 0

Where Is DraftKings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,922,475, the price of DKNG is down -3.23% at $15.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On DraftKings:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

Roth Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $25

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on DraftKings, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DraftKings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.