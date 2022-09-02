A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on AMC Entertainment.

Looking at options history for AMC Entertainment AMC we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $93,150 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $618,259.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $26.0 for AMC Entertainment over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AMC Entertainment options trades today is 1964.7 with a total volume of 11,345.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AMC Entertainment's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $26.0 over the last 30 days.

AMC Entertainment Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $5.00 $180.2K 1.1K 500 AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $9.00 $168.5K 4.8K 3.5K AMC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $77.5K 2.6K 551 AMC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $9.00 $58.3K 1.0K 1.8K AMC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $5.00 $40.1K 187 100

Where Is AMC Entertainment Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 26,030,979, the price of AMC is up 3.55% at $8.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On AMC Entertainment:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on AMC Entertainment, which currently sits at a price target of $2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

