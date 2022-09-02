A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lyft.

Looking at options history for Lyft LYFT we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 70% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $142,176 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $244,317.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $35.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lyft's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lyft's whale activity within a strike price range from $14.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $88.1K 16.1K 43 LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $15.00 $53.6K 263 167 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $51.4K 4.8K 1.1K LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $34.7K 4.8K 929 LYFT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/17/23 $15.00 $28.4K 436 166

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,928,790, the price of LYFT is up 0.07% at $14.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Lyft:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $57.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $42.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lyft, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

