Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for GitLab GTLB summing a total amount of $535,440.

At the same time, our algo caught 8 for a total amount of 391,640.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $60.0 for GitLab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GitLab's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GitLab's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

GitLab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $72.5K 2 248 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $48.0K 27 67 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.8K 27 7 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.6K 27 87 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.4K 27 47

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GTLB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $72.5K 2 248 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $48.0K 27 67 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.8K 27 7 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.6K 27 87 GTLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $47.4K 27 47

Where Is GitLab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,550,414, the price of GTLB is down -3.59% at $48.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On GitLab:

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on GitLab, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for GitLab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.