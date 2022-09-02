Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Rivian Automotive RIVN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RIVN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Rivian Automotive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 81%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,551, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $268,819.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $105.0 for Rivian Automotive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Rivian Automotive options trades today is 2515.88 with a total volume of 13,342.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Rivian Automotive's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Rivian Automotive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIVN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $105.00 $73.2K 24 0 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $55.8K 13.4K 478 RIVN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/23/22 $32.00 $44.6K 588 238 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $32.00 $39.1K 13.4K 883 RIVN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $30.00 $34.2K 277 5

Where Is Rivian Automotive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,971,829, the price of RIVN is up 0.41% at $32.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 104 days.

What The Experts Say On Rivian Automotive:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rivian Automotive, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

