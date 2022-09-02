Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Chewy CHWY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CHWY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Chewy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $341,160, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $125,868.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $90.0 for Chewy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Chewy options trades today is 1640.2 with a total volume of 1,603.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Chewy's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $90.0 over the last 30 days.

Chewy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CHWY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $35.00 $54.2K 1.8K 281 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $30.00 $38.5K 0 124 CHWY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $45.00 $38.2K 1.6K 166 CHWY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $38.2K 6.3K 51 CHWY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $37.00 $38.2K 854 101

Where Is Chewy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,898,737, the price of CHWY is down -2.89% at $32.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Chewy:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $30.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $35.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chewy, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Chewy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.