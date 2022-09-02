A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $237,915 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $299,208.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $195.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 1154.78 with a total volume of 3,005.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $195.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $75.5K 1.9K 201 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $165.00 $75.5K 1.9K 101 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $165.00 $69.3K 1.9K 313 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $51.8K 1.0K 101 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $150.00 $50.9K 1.0K 401

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,305,324, the price of TGT is down -0.36% at $164.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $193.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $195.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $223.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

