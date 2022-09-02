A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Verizon Communications.

Looking at options history for Verizon Communications VZ we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $309,541 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $182,448.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for Verizon Communications over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Verizon Communications options trades today is 1472.7 with a total volume of 2,350.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Verizon Communications's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Verizon Communications Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VZ PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $70.00 $84.9K 427 30 VZ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $71.0K 7.8K 1.0K VZ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $55.7K 1.9K 250 VZ PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/21/23 $42.00 $51.6K 58 156 VZ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $35.00 $41.7K 409 118

Where Is Verizon Communications Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,308,535, the price of VZ is up 0.47% at $42.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Verizon Communications:

MoffettNathanson downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $41

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

