A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Twitter.

Looking at options history for Twitter TWTR we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $927,507 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $242,812.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $75.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 22244.36 with a total volume of 9,957.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $540.0K 5.9K 4.0K TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $38.50 $103.4K 80 569 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $75.00 $72.2K 33 20 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $62.2K 435 20 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $39.00 $48.9K 1.3K 80

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,429,440, the price of TWTR is up 0.54% at $38.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Susquehanna downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $45

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Twitter, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $37

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

