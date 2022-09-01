Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Splunk SPLK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPLK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Splunk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $495,901, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $54,190.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $109.0 for Splunk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Splunk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Splunk's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $109.0 in the last 30 days.

Splunk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPLK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/30/22 $100.00 $144.0K 17 102 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $65.5K 1.5K 87 SPLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $57.1K 1.7K 627 SPLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $50.8K 193 91 SPLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $46.5K 1.5K 37

Where Is Splunk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,853,560, the price of SPLK is down -2.54% at $87.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On Splunk:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $160

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Splunk, which currently sits at a price target of $139.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Splunk, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.