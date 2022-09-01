A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Looking at options history for Cleveland-Cliffs CLF we detected 25 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $522,505 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $670,561.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $32.0 for Cleveland-Cliffs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cleveland-Cliffs options trades today is 4859.58 with a total volume of 11,462.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cleveland-Cliffs's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $32.0 over the last 30 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CLF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $100.7K 5.2K 376 CLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $22.00 $92.0K 5.8K 160 CLF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $91.1K 9.8K 445 CLF CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $18.00 $82.1K 3.5K 225 CLF PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/21/23 $17.00 $61.1K 59 17

Where Is Cleveland-Cliffs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,797,009, the price of CLF is down -5.5% at $16.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

