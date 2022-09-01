Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Netflix NFLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NFLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 58 uncommon options trades for Netflix.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $3,804,342, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,924,347.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $670.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 1361.05 with a total volume of 14,675.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $670.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $390.00 $421.1K 3.1K 125 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $390.00 $421.1K 3.1K 125 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $390.00 $421.1K 3.1K 50 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $390.00 $421.0K 3.1K 100 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $100.00 $243.4K 28 27

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,568,221, the price of NFLX is down -0.24% at $223.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

CFRA downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $238

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

