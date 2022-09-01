A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cloudflare.

Looking at options history for Cloudflare NET we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $780,293 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $834,516.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $120.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $445.0K 6 505 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $164.0K 362 100 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $95.0K 1.9K 122 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $92.0K 127 20 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $91.2K 240 313

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $70.00 $445.0K 6 505 NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $55.00 $164.0K 362 100 NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $100.00 $95.0K 1.9K 122 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $92.0K 127 20 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $91.2K 240 313

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,173,883, the price of NET is down -6.73% at $58.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $82

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $73.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $74.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cloudflare, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.