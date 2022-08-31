Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $251,465, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $279,145.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $120.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $121.0K 158 2 CF CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $87.50 $62.8K 141 58 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $103.00 $45.5K 4 115 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $45.0K 1.2K 550 CF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $37.6K 364 55

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,508,274, the price of CF is down -2.39% at $103.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $117

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

