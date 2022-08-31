Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Best Buy Co BBY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BBY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Best Buy Co.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $846,447, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $604,207.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $100.0 for Best Buy Co over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Best Buy Co options trades today is 425.77 with a total volume of 3,047.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Best Buy Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Best Buy Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $70.00 $427.7K 355 788 BBY CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $75.00 $420.1K 786 819 BBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $83.00 $100.7K 173 90 BBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $77.50 $86.4K 383 216 BBY PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $100.00 $78.4K 60 0

Where Is Best Buy Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,725,714, the price of BBY is down -3.18% at $72.51.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Best Buy Co:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $61.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $84.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $80.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Best Buy Co, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

