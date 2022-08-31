A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pinterest.

Looking at options history for Pinterest PINS we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $624,212 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $317,465.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $32.5 for Pinterest over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pinterest's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pinterest's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Pinterest Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $32.50 $168.1K 26 155 PINS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $27.50 $103.0K 1.7K 100 PINS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $25.00 $79.0K 1.9K 1 PINS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $22.50 $64.4K 10.7K 445 PINS CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $30.00 $60.0K 652 41

Where Is Pinterest Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,027,495, the price of PINS is up 4.42% at $22.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Pinterest:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $26.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Pinterest, which currently sits at a price target of $25.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

