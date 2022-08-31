Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Coinbase Global COIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Coinbase Global.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $210,005, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $860,884.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.5 to $180.0 for Coinbase Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Coinbase Global options trades today is 780.21 with a total volume of 2,050.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Coinbase Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $22.5 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Coinbase Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COIN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $125.00 $103.2K 199 455 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $30.00 $90.3K 400 32 COIN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $180.00 $77.5K 445 0 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $76.3K 86 68 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $76.2K 86 111

Where Is Coinbase Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,369,764, the price of COIN is up 1.98% at $68.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Coinbase Global, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.