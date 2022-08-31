Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Upstart Hldgs UPST.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UPST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Upstart Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $868,135, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $28,646.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.0 to $240.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Upstart Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Upstart Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $106.9K 357 35 UPST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $106.9K 357 15 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $240.00 $106.9K 357 30 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $102.0K 212 32 UPST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $230.00 $102.0K 212 27

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 646,244, the price of UPST is up 3.64% at $25.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $24.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Stephens & Co. has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Atlantic Equities downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $22

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Upstart Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.