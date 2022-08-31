Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Western Digital WDC.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 options trades for Western Digital.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,547,742, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $70,500.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Western Digital's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Western Digital's whale trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Western Digital Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $65.00 $231.0K 2 100 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $65.00 $190.4K 3.7K 86 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $156.2K 4 84 WDC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $139.5K 20 50 WDC PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/02/22 $45.00 $121.0K 2.8K 900

Where Is Western Digital Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 515,583, the price of WDC is down -2.79% at $42.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Western Digital:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $52

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Western Digital, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Western Digital, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.