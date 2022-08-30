A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Seagate Tech Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Seagate Tech Hldgs STX we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $562,851 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $612,075.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $74.0 for Seagate Tech Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Seagate Tech Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Seagate Tech Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $74.0 in the last 30 days.

Seagate Tech Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $461.0K 35 1.1K STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $72.00 $126.9K 86 493 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $71.00 $113.0K 1.0K 599 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $71.00 $91.7K 1.0K 1.0K STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $78.9K 258 290

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $67.50 $461.0K 35 1.1K STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $72.00 $126.9K 86 493 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $71.00 $113.0K 1.0K 599 STX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $71.00 $91.7K 1.0K 1.0K STX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $70.00 $78.9K 258 290

Where Is Seagate Tech Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,581,892, the price of STX is down -4.33% at $69.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On Seagate Tech Hldgs:

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $80

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Seagate Tech Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.