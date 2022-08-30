A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alcoa.

Looking at options history for Alcoa AA we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,119,370 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,362,534.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $75.0 for Alcoa over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alcoa's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alcoa's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Alcoa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $75.00 $838.5K 16.9K 15.3K AA PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $45.00 $540.0K 362 753 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $85.0K 684 369 AA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $55.00 $79.0K 684 200 AA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $46.00 $76.8K 34 834

Where Is Alcoa Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,023,216, the price of AA is down -8.2% at $50.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

