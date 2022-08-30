A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Peloton Interactive.

Looking at options history for Peloton Interactive PTON we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,036,291 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $29.0 for Peloton Interactive over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Peloton Interactive options trades today is 2655.9 with a total volume of 11,362.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Peloton Interactive's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $29.0 over the last 30 days.

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $156.7K 1.6K 1.6K PTON PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $11.00 $94.2K 3.2K 300 PTON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $12.50 $88.0K 3.3K 209 PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $11.00 $86.5K 3.2K 871 PTON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $10.00 $82.4K 1.6K 695

Where Is Peloton Interactive Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,670,583, the price of PTON is down -7.21% at $9.71.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Peloton Interactive:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $13.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $9.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

