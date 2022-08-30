ñol

Clarus Whale Trades For August 30

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 3:06 PM | 2 min read
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Clarus.

Looking at options history for Clarus CLAR we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,059,800 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $352,957.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $17.5 to $25.0 for Clarus over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Clarus options trades today is 15908.83 with a total volume of 38,177.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Clarus's big money trades within a strike price range of $17.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Clarus Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CLAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $22.50 $250.1K 22.8K 7.3K
CLAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $25.00 $131.4K 8.6K 546
CLAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $25.00 $107.1K 8.6K 319
CLAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $20.00 $78.4K 16.5K 181
CLAR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $25.00 $77.4K 8.6K 95

Where Is Clarus Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,742,357, the price of CLAR is down -8.23% at $17.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Clarus, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

