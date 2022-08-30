A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DocuSign.

Looking at options history for DocuSign DOCU we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $935,596 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $143,390.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $260.0 for DocuSign over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DocuSign options trades today is 848.21 with a total volume of 924.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DocuSign's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $260.0 over the last 30 days.

DocuSign Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $57.50 $504.0K 36 300 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $240.00 $91.0K 53 5 DOCU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $60.00 $61.6K 62 79 DOCU PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $260.00 $60.6K 25 0 DOCU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $57.50 $51.8K 2.2K 88

Where Is DocuSign Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,463,211, the price of DOCU is down -1.46% at $57.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On DocuSign:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $65

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DocuSign, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

