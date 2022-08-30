Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cameco CCJ.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CCJ, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Cameco.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $153,492, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $2,967,286.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $35.0 for Cameco over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cameco options trades today is 4915.25 with a total volume of 18,456.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cameco's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

Cameco Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CCJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $15.00 $1.1M 7.5K 1.9K CCJ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $15.00 $401.5K 7.5K 2.4K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $15.00 $292.0K 7.5K 602 CCJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $29.00 $257.0K 1.9K 1.0K CCJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $15.00 $197.1K 7.5K 2.5K

Where Is Cameco Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,509,096, the price of CCJ is down -0.17% at $29.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

