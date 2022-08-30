Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies SEDG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SEDG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for SolarEdge Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,559,150, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $330,340.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $400.0 for SolarEdge Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 537.33 with a total volume of 1,195.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/16/22 $270.00 $439.5K 115 150 SEDG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $300.00 $423.4K 612 313 SEDG PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $249.4K 612 400 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $229.2K 612 82 SEDG PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $300.00 $217.6K 612 81

Where Is SolarEdge Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 396,196, the price of SEDG is down -1.64% at $274.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On SolarEdge Technologies:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $352.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $380.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $419.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

