Looking At CF Industries Holdings's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CF Industries Holdings CF.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CF, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for CF Industries Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $477,828, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $342,985.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $120.0 for CF Industries Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CF Industries Holdings options trades today is 575.0 with a total volume of 2,712.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CF Industries Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $131.0K 111 6 CF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $68.0K 2.6K 379 CF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $115.00 $67.7K 1.0K 268 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $103.00 $65.1K 33 421 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $52.0K 91 116

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $131.0K 111 6 CF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $120.00 $68.0K 2.6K 379 CF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $115.00 $67.7K 1.0K 268 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $103.00 $65.1K 33 421 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $115.00 $52.0K 91 116

Where Is CF Industries Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,488,356, the price of CF is down -3.85% at $113.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On CF Industries Holdings:

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $120

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $78.

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $117

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CF Industries Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for CF Industries Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.