Adobe Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 56 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $1,640,224 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,172,439.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $480.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 368.85 with a total volume of 3,343.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $395.0K 17 202 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $236.6K 880 171 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $75.0K 122 44 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $315.00 $63.1K 0 165 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $53.2K 346 46

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $400.00 $395.0K 17 202 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $450.00 $236.6K 880 171 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $340.00 $75.0K 122 44 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/07/22 $315.00 $63.1K 0 165 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $370.00 $53.2K 346 46

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,360,353, the price of ADBE is down -0.85% at $377.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.