What Are Whales Doing With First Solar

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on First Solar FSLR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FSLR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 options trades for First Solar.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 64% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $85,680, and 30, calls, for a total amount of $2,062,628..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $140.0 for First Solar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for First Solar's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of First Solar's whale trades within a strike price range from $105.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

First Solar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FSLR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/16/22 $120.00 $610.0K 2.4K 451 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $110.00 $144.0K 21 58 FSLR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $140.00 $131.5K 2.8K 110 FSLR CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/17/23 $125.00 $89.9K 167 52 FSLR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $125.00 $85.6K 12 62

Where Is First Solar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,515,642, the price of FSLR is up 0.87% at $122.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On First Solar:

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $145

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $141

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on First Solar, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

Guggenheim upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135

