This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zscaler

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Zscaler ZS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ZS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 33 uncommon options trades for Zscaler.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,299,877, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $420,981.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $250.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zscaler's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zscaler's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Zscaler Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $200.00 $221.6K 39 160 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $120.3K 15.4K 816 ZS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/18/22 $150.00 $120.0K 295 0 ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $250.00 $112.5K 5.3K 250 ZS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $120.00 $63.8K 15.4K 1.0K

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 648,399, the price of ZS is down -0.77% at $159.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

What The Experts Say On Zscaler:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $233

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

