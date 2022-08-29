American Airlines Group Whale Trades For August 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 76% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $276,663 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $875,327.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Group options trades today is 13936.71 with a total volume of 23,629.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $15.00 $468.0K 1.3K 3.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $142.0K 1.5K 401 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $13.50 $119.7K 1.0K 1.2K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $61.5K 52.2K 300 AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $61.5K 52.2K 150

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $15.00 $468.0K 1.3K 3.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $10.00 $142.0K 1.5K 401 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $13.50 $119.7K 1.0K 1.2K AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $61.5K 52.2K 300 AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $17.00 $61.5K 52.2K 150

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,545,980, the price of AAL is down -1.35% at $13.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.