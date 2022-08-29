Looking At Marathon Oil's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marathon Oil.

Looking at options history for Marathon Oil MRO we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $79,865 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $420,119.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $33.0 for Marathon Oil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marathon Oil options trades today is 3531.5 with a total volume of 5,010.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marathon Oil's big money trades within a strike price range of $23.0 to $33.0 over the last 30 days.

Marathon Oil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $25.00 $109.8K 5.5K 357 MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $26.50 $82.5K 3.6K 519 MRO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $33.00 $63.2K 1.7K 1.0K MRO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $26.50 $47.7K 1.4K 1.2K MRO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $45.5K 1.8K 97

Where Is Marathon Oil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,035,255, the price of MRO is up 3.02% at $26.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Marathon Oil:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marathon Oil, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marathon Oil, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.