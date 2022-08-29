CrowdStrike Holdings Whale Trades For August 29

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 52 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 51% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,290,257 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,039,927.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $225.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for CrowdStrike Holdings options trades today is 1290.35 with a total volume of 15,518.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for CrowdStrike Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $225.0 over the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $160.00 $114.2K 0 107 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $195.00 $78.8K 35 30 CRWD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $180.00 $78.8K 857 893 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $170.00 $77.5K 105 0 CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/09/22 $120.00 $76.9K 0 0

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,339,377, the price of CRWD is down -0.94% at $192.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $270

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $215.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

