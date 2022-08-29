What Are Whales Doing With Roblox

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $251,218 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $198,675.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $70.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $25.00 $77.8K 1.0K 0 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $70.00 $66.5K 523 22 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/21/22 $40.00 $52.5K 14.1K 144 RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/21/22 $40.00 $38.8K 14.1K 311 RBLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/02/22 $42.00 $38.5K 1.7K 506

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,240,795, the price of RBLX is down -1.29% at $39.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.