Looking At Steel Dynamics's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Steel Dynamics.

Looking at options history for Steel Dynamics STLD we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $229,364 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $270,750.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $85.0 for Steel Dynamics over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Steel Dynamics options trades today is 633.75 with a total volume of 2,254.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Steel Dynamics's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Steel Dynamics Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $96.6K 1.8K 206 STLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $57.3K 148 30 STLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $54.0K 148 60 STLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $45.6K 199 534 STLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $44.1K 199 199

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $85.00 $96.6K 1.8K 206 STLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $57.3K 148 30 STLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $70.00 $54.0K 148 60 STLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $45.6K 199 534 STLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $85.00 $44.1K 199 199

Where Is Steel Dynamics Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,027,785, the price of STLD is down -0.27% at $86.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Steel Dynamics, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.