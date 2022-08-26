This Is What Whales Are Betting On Applied Materials

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Applied Materials AMAT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMAT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Applied Materials.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $973,073, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $113,895.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $110.0 for Applied Materials over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Materials options trades today is 1000.86 with a total volume of 8,473.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Materials's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Materials Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $124.5K 1.2K 151 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $88.4K 2.4K 154 AMAT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $85.5K 2.4K 204 AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $100.00 $64.9K 2.4K 427 AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $60.00 $58.0K 87 234

Where Is Applied Materials Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,711,617, the price of AMAT is down -5.77% at $98.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Applied Materials:

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Applied Materials, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

