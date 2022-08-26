This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marvell Tech

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 24 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $810,417 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,173,522.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $65.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/21/22 $42.50 $260.3K 695 4.1K MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/30/22 $44.00 $182.0K 14 3.2K MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $50.00 $152.8K 5.9K 821 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $46.00 $141.1K 1.0K 32 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/26/22 $46.00 $137.3K 1.0K 229

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,878,401, the price of MRVL is down -8.53% at $50.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $58.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $75.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.