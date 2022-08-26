This Is What Whales Are Betting On Etsy

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Etsy.

Looking at options history for Etsy ETSY we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $387,206 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $334,926.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $230.0 for Etsy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Etsy options trades today is 1370.83 with a total volume of 5,713.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Etsy's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Etsy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ETSY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $105.00 $98.5K 3.5K 227 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $100.00 $95.0K 4.2K 273 ETSY PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $74.9K 151 7 ETSY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/09/22 $108.00 $40.4K 16 469 ETSY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/09/22 $108.00 $39.9K 16 549

Where Is Etsy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,729,675, the price of ETSY is down -3.96% at $104.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Etsy:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $130.

Barclays downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $100

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Etsy, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Etsy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.