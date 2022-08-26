What Are Whales Doing With Alphabet

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 84 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 38 are puts, for a total amount of $1,588,682 and 46, calls, for a total amount of $5,105,960.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $225.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $225.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/18/22 $117.50 $2.6M 18.1K 10.8K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/26/22 $50.00 $314.3K 11 52 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $107.50 $126.6K 1.4K 79 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $107.50 $118.2K 2.6K 199 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/18/22 $117.50 $93.3K 18.1K 11.0K

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 21,713,997, the price of GOOGL is down -4.34% at $111.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Alphabet:

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Alphabet, which currently sits at a price target of $186.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

