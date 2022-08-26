Electronic Arts Whale Trades For August 26

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Electronic Arts EA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with EA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Electronic Arts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $345,677, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $497,254.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $140.0 for Electronic Arts over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Electronic Arts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Electronic Arts's whale activity within a strike price range from $120.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Electronic Arts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $130.00 $103.5K 81 59 EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/17/23 $135.00 $72.5K 36 156 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $140.00 $62.4K 44 199 EA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $140.00 $60.4K 73 63 EA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/02/22 $130.00 $58.8K 24 746

Where Is Electronic Arts Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,938,253, the price of EA is up 4.24% at $133.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Electronic Arts:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $154.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Electronic Arts, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Electronic Arts, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.