Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AAPL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 48 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,122,511 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,104,168.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $190.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Apple options trades today is 18706.22 with a total volume of 232,487.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Apple's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $190.0 over the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/17/23 $50.00 $240.3K 3.8K 22 AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/17/23 $55.00 $204.3K 2.2K 643 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/16/22 $175.00 $185.9K 30.2K 256 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/17/23 $50.00 $153.9K 3.8K 125 AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/16/22 $150.00 $150.0K 9.2K 745

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,618,732, the price of AAPL is down -1.89% at $166.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $177.

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $201

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $185.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

