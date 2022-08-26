Looking At Palo Alto Networks's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 37 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 59% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $595,192 and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,529,855.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $800.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $380.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $142.7K 288 26 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/17/23 $380.00 $140.6K 8 7 PANW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $125.1K 39 11 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $550.00 $121.1K 1.7K 89 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $800.00 $116.2K 0 5

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 406,986, the price of PANW is down -1.97% at $564.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $660.

Northland Capital Markets has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $733.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $700.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $690.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $750.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

