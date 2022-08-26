This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bed Bath & Beyond

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bed Bath & Beyond.

Looking at options history for Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $146,180 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $240,488.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.0 to $40.0 for Bed Bath & Beyond over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bed Bath & Beyond options trades today is 4112.0 with a total volume of 9,945.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bed Bath & Beyond's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $31.00 $66.8K 15 31 BBBY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $40.00 $47.6K 385 62 BBBY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $45.5K 22.0K 112 BBBY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $10.50 $41.2K 824 1.0K BBBY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/02/22 $11.00 $35.0K 3.3K 3.7K

Where Is Bed Bath & Beyond Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 24,789,189, the price of BBBY is up 2.67% at $10.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bed Bath & Beyond, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.